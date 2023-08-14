-
Dana Perino To Host New Podcast For Fox News Audio
by Perry Michael Simon
FOX NEWS CHANNEL anchor and "THE FIVE" co-host DANA PERINO will host a new weekly podcast for FOX NEWS AUDIO.
“PERINO ON POLITICS” will debut AUGUST 21st with conservative political strategist COLIN REED and NATIONAL REVIDE Sr. Political Correspondent JIM GERAGHTY as the opening guests.
The new show is the second podcast PERINO has hosted, following a series based on her book "EVERYTHING WILL BE OKAY."