FIREROSE and Cyrus (Photo: Derrek Kupish)

BILLY RAY CYRUS and FIREROSE, who recently collaborated on the DIANE WARREN-penned duet "Plans," have signed with SCOTT ADKINS for management and NICK MEINEMA of ACTION ENTERTAINMENT COLLABORATIVE for global agency representation.

CYRUS, who arrived on the music scene in 1992 with his album "Some Gave All," has had multi-media success over the past three decades. The Australian-born FIREROSE previously had success on the Adult Contemporary chart with an earlier CYRUS duet, "New Day," and has performed on the GRAND OLE OPRY.

CYRUS said of the signings, "Like our song says, It’s a new day. 'New Day' was FIREROSE and my first Top 20 radio hit together. It sowed the seeds for a lot of change still yet to come. A new beginning. This moment in time marks not only a new chapter but, to be honest, it’s a brand new book."

FIREROSE added, "I am honored and thrilled to be represented by SCOTT ADKINS and NICK MEINEMA. I’m very much looking forward to this next exciting stage of my career and taking my artistry to the next level with this power team. There’s a great synergy in our creative vision and trajectory for my artistic goals."

Engaged for a year, CYRUS and FIREROSE are making plans to marry.

