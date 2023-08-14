Top 10

WENDY's remained atop the chart and BABBEL and ZIPRECRUITER held second and third place again on MEDIA MONITORS' list of the top 10 national radio advertisers for AUGUST 7-13.

The top 10:

1. WENDY'S (last week #5; 45838 instances)

2. BABBEL (#1; 42625)

3. ZIPRECRUITER (#2; 40047)

4. GRAINGER (#6; 35377)

5. UPSIDE (#4, 34805)

6. THE HOME DEPOT (#84; 31123)

7. SWIFFER (#8; 30775)

8. BACHELOR HAPPY HOUR PODCAST (--; 26871)

9. INDEED (#10; 24757)

10. KELLEY BLUE BOOK (--; 24652)

