Wendy's Holds Lead Atop Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Advertisers For August 7-13
by Perry Michael Simon
August 14, 2023 at 8:23 AM (PT)
WENDY's remained atop the chart and BABBEL and ZIPRECRUITER held second and third place again on MEDIA MONITORS' list of the top 10 national radio advertisers for AUGUST 7-13.
The top 10:
1. WENDY'S (last week #5; 45838 instances)
2. BABBEL (#1; 42625)
3. ZIPRECRUITER (#2; 40047)
4. GRAINGER (#6; 35377)
5. UPSIDE (#4, 34805)
6. THE HOME DEPOT (#84; 31123)
7. SWIFFER (#8; 30775)
8. BACHELOR HAPPY HOUR PODCAST (--; 26871)
9. INDEED (#10; 24757)
10. KELLEY BLUE BOOK (--; 24652)