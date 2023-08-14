Newly engaged

ALL ACCESS congratulates iHEARTMEDIA Country WMIL (FM106.1)/MILWAUKEE PD SHANNA "QUINN" CUDECK on her AUGUST 12th engagement to new fiancé ZACH. (She refers to him as "The Dude" on her afternoon show.)

She tells ALL ACCESS, "He proposed on a walk at LION'S DEN in GRAFTON, WI, and then we spent the rest of the day at the place we had our first date, followed by a helicopter ride over the city of MILWAUKEE and celebratory drinks with some friends. It was the perfect day SATURDAY!"

Congratulate her here.

« see more Net News