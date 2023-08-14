Morning Host Search

iHEARTMEDIA's Classic Rock WBIG (BIG 100)/WASHINGTON DC Director of Rock Programming DUSTIN MATTHEWS checks in with ALL ACCESS, opening up the search for their next morning drive host.

MATTHEWS said, “Are you obsessed with Classic Rock and sports? BIG 100, WASHINGTON’s Classic Rock and home of the WASHINGTON COMMANDERS, is looking for a Rockstar morning host. If you’re a creative storyteller who can engage with our audience on-air, on social, and at events around the DMV, this is the opportunity for you.”

You can apply here.

« see more Net News