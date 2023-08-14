New Weekend Shows

CORUS News-Talk CFIQ-A (640 TORONTO)/TORONTO has added two new SATURDAY night shows.

Author DAVID PECK is the host of "TORONTO THREADS," airing at 10p (ET) starting AUGUST 19th, and TORONTO METROPOLITAN UNIVERSITY's Transmedia Zone's DAN SPEERIN, TAMER GARGOUR, and JESSIE LEE host "TORONTO TOMORROW," airing at 8p.

“I’m excited about the show and looking forward to leaning in and learning more about some of the creative, hopeful and hardworking people who shape this incredible town,” said PECK. “There are going to be some beautiful surprises. I can’t wait for the insightful interviews and engaging conversations!”

“I’m delighted that the 640 TORONTO weekend lineup continues to expand with original, local programming and thoughtful hosts who provide fresh, can’t-miss radio, that’s in line with our weekday programming,” said Director of Talk, Talent & Programming AMANDA CUPIDO. “With new shows like TORONTO THREADS and TORONTO TOMORROW, we’re able to continue to lift voices within the community and serve audiences in a way that stands out from the rest.”

