Justice

LIBERTY UNIVERSITY Contemporary Christian WRVL (88.3 THE JOURNEY)/LYNCHBURG, VA welcomes KATE JUSTICE as its new midday host. For several years JUSTICE has filled in as a guest host on the 'Morning Journey.' She takes over for GM/Production Director MARK EDWARDS who has been filling in until a permanent host was announced (NET NEWS 6/16/2023).



JUSTICE shared, “I’m so excited about this new season and this stage of the journey in my own life and on air with this awesome team. I can’t wait to see what GOD does and how He continues to work as I learn and grow in this role. THE JOURNEY family is incredible and I’m so looking forward to continuing to connect with everyone every day!”



EDWARDS added, “I am thrilled that KATE has joined our team. She has done a great job as a guest host and we’re looking forward to listeners getting to know her and building that relationship.”

