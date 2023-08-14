Moug & Angie

LOTUS COMMUNICATIONS Hot AC KPLZ (STAR 101.5)/SEATTLE have parted ways with their morning team of MOUG & ANGIE, and the duo is looking for their next opportunity.

MOUG & ANGIE tell ALL ACCESS, “We’ve had a wonderful experience living in SEATTLE, connecting with the community and growing the STAR audience. We're in tough economic times so we get it but we’re available now! In our first 12 months, we grew the morning show from 13th Women 25-54 to Top 5. By 18 months (JULY ’23) we reached number #3 Women 25-54 and #2 Women 35-54, a great book to leave on! We launched the 12-Day ‘MOUG & ANGIE Mornings Toy Drive’, collecting countless amounts of toys, bikes, cash and gift cards for families here in the PACIFIC NORTHWEST, partnered with some amazing clients for a ton of great endorsements, our show was nominated in two separate categories in the ‘Radio’s Got Talent’ competition, and we’re just getting started! We’re available immediately and are certainly looking to move forward as a team. We have a very short non-compete, but are also willing to relocate, and again... are available immediately!”

You can contact MOUG & ANGIE here, and view their website here.

« see more Net News