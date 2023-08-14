Fruge' To Join The Team

With the announcement of ALL ACCESS slimming down the site as TOMORROW (8/16), ALL ACCESS NASHVILLE's Associate Editor and MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE' will take on a role working with NASHVILLE-based PR firm DEAD HORSE BRANDING, co-founded by MELISSA and RICK CABALLO. FRUGE' will work closely with Publicity and Brand Manager DANIELLE REISS on marketing and publicity, and BRITTANY HOPE HAMBRICK for brand strategy, social media strategy and more. FRUGE's first day is AUGUST 21st.

FRUGE' said, "The minute I met the DEAD HORSE team, the energy in the room inspired me to start being creative. They are definitely on the cutting edge of building brands. I look forward to being inspired on a regular basis and being a part of the creative process that makes them so great."

CEO MELISSA CABALLO added, "At DEAD HORSE BRANDING, we are so excited to add such a talented individual like CHARESE to the team. We were introduced to CHARESE via music business industry veteran MIKE McVAY, and when MIKE says to connect, you do!"

Both MELISSA and RICK will be featured on Day 2 of the BARRETT MEDIA SUMMIT on SEPTEMBER 14th at VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY, along with WESTWOOD ONE's PIERRE BOUVARD and Dir./Integrated Operations for NEWS NATION, LEE HARRIS. They will discuss brand consulting and management, business development, logo and graphic design, social media management, video production and more.





