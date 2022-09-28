Widmer

MORGAN MURPHY MEDIA Country KXLY (THE BIG 99.9 COYOTE COUNTRY)/SPOKANE, WA, MD and morning show producer and air personality SEAN WIDMER will be departing to relocate to KENTUCKY with his family, which includes MCA NASHVILLE Dir./West Coast Promotion ANNA WIDMER. No confirmation yet from either label, but look for ANNA to shift from MCA into a Southeast regional role with SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE. She has been with MCA since 2014.

KXLY's "THE JAY AND KEVIN SHOW" announced the news on their FACEBOOK page TODAY (8/14), writing, "SLIM [WIDMER] is leaving after being on the show for 14 years. SEAN and his beautiful family will be moving to LEXINGTON, KY, where ANNA’s family lives. We will miss him so much. But the next few weeks we will celebrate his best and worst moments over the last 14 years. And a big on-air going away party you won’t want to miss...Please wish him and his family all the best! Love you SLIMMY, you will be missed."

After a four-year stint in sports radio, WIDMER joined KXLY when it launched the Country format in 2009. He added Music Director duties at the station last SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 9/29/22).

