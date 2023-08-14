Lee Brice To Headline Winter Wonder Jam 2023

iHEARTMEDIA Country WGAR/CLEVELAND has announced the lineup for its WINTER WONDER JAM 2023, which will kick off the holidays on THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 30th at PLAYHOUSE SQUARE in CLEVELAND. CURB RECORDS' LEE BRICE is set to headline, while RCA RECORDS NASHVILLE's COREY KENT and 19 RECORDINGS/WHEELHOUSE RECORDS' CHAYCE BECKHAM will also perform.

Tickets start at $39.50, and a very limited number of Gold Circle tickets are available for $129.50. Those include guaranteed seating in the first five rows. Tickets go on sale this THURSDAY, AUGUST 17th at 10a (ET).

« see more Net News