Stach

ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Editor TODD STACH will continue writing articles and talent coaching. His column 'Beyond The 615' will live on LINKEDIN here. STACH is also available for you or your radio station's on-air personalities for talent coaching. Currently, he serves 20 shows at 11 radio stations.



STACH shared, "The past two-and-a-half years as the ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian format editor has been a wonderful season. I was honored to showcase and highlight radio, artists and record labels. And I'm thrilled to be able to serve current and future radio stations and on-air personalities. Thank you, JOEL DENVER, for believing in me to shepherd the CCM format!"



Find out more about or contact TODD STACH here.

« see more Net News