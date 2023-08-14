Leigh (Photo: Facebook)

Former GUARANTY MEDIA Country WTGE (100 THE TIGER)/BATON ROUGE PD and afternoon co-host ABBY LEIGH is joining CURTIS MEDIA GROUP Country WQDR/RALEIGH, effective MONDAY (8/21). No official word yet from the station on her title, but look for her to fill the APD/MD and midday host opening created by HEATHER DAVIS' departure in late APRIL (NET NEWS 4/20).

LEIGH joined WTGE in 2019, coming from CUMULUS Country KXKC/LAFAYETTE, LA, where she was afternoon talent and Programming Asst. She was promoted from MD to PD at WTGE last year (NET NEWS 3/3/22).

LEIGH, who is also a musician, shared news of her move to RALEIGH on her FACEBOOK page this morning. The station also introduced her to its listeners in a welcome video TODAY (8/14).

