Greg Beharrell: Over Easy

MERUELO MEDIA Rock KLOS/LOS ANGELES has reupped "The GREG BEHARREL Show", doing nights at the station since 2016.

Commented GREG, “This is something I’ve dreamed of since mid-JULY. I can’t tell you how happy this makes me, due to a limited vocabulary. But I can say this, this.”

"The GREG BEHARRELL Show" has been syndicated by YEA NETWORKS for just over three years and is on a variety of rock formats on more than 50 stations across the U.S. and CANADA.

Said MERUELO MEDIA VP Programming, Research, Analytics and Measurement KEITH CUNNINGHAM, “GREG?! I thought it was CRAIG?.

Find out more about the show here.

« see more Net News