IRVING AZOFF's ICONIC ARTISTS GROUP will reissue LINDA RONSTADT's "Canciones De Mi Padre" album for the first time on vinyl on SEPTEMBER 8th since its release over 35 years ago. Led by musical director/bandleader RUBEN FUENTES and backed by four of the world's greatest MARIACHI bands, the album is a love letter to RONSTADT's family and lifeblood.

Said RONSTADT, “I’m very pleased to announce that we are re-releasing the vinyl edition of my first SPANISH-language album, 'Canciones De Mi Padre. 'This music is like an old friend to me, and I hope the new generation of vinyl fans will enjoy it.”

"Canciones De Mi Padre" won 1987’s GRAMMY for “Best MEXICAN-AMERICAN Album,” was inducted into the GRAMMY HALL OF FAME in 2021 and into the NATIONAL RECORDING REGISTRY of the LIBRARY OF CONGRESS last year. Certified double platinum by the RIAA, the album was the biggest selling non-ENGLISH language album in the history of AMERICAN recorded music for 30-plus years and has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.

2023’s vinyl reissue was mastered by BERNIE GRUNDMAN from the original digital mix tapes. The album packaging features each song's SPANISH lyrics with an ENGLISH translation and a discussion of the history of the song or its significance to RONSTADT.

RONSTADT will also be honored next month at the 2023 HOCO FEST, a boutique festival held annually in the heart of her hometown of TUCSON, AZ. Each day of the festival will celebrate a different era of RONSTADT’s career and will also feature screenings of "LINDA And The MOCKINGBIRDS" and "LINDA RONSTADT: The Sound Of My Voice." HOCO FEST attendees will also have the first opportunity to purchase the new vinyl reissue of "Canciones De Mi Padre." For more information, visit www.hocofest.com/.

In addition to the vinyl, ICONIC will release a newly remastered version of "Canciones De Mi Padre" on SEPTEMBER 8th on CD. The CD will feature the art, lyrics and notes featured in the vinyl packaging.

