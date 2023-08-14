Tricia Williams (Photo: LinkedIn)

Current Program Director TRICIA WILLIAMS has been named the new President/CEO of MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS FOUNDATION, the non-profit dedicated to preserving music and arts education programs. She replaces FELICIA MANCINI, daughter of renowned composer HENRY MANCINI, whose 25-year reign guided the non-profit to national prominence. Replacing WILLIAMS as Program Director will be TODD SHIPLEY, former Director Of Arts Education for the TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION.

MANCINI was originally hand-picked by MHOF’s founder MICHAEL KAMEN to help realize his vision of putting musical instruments in the hands of every student in public schools around the country. With a budget barely reaching six figures, MANCINI built MHOF into a more than $6m powerhouse, cultivated lasting relationships with artists, individual donors, family foundations, and corporate partners. Over her tenure, MHOF has invested more than $34m in musical instruments distributed to thousands of school music programs nationwide.

As Program Director since 1999, WILLIAMS has supervised and implemented all aspects of the non-profit’s programming with a special concentration in school district support services. A musician in her own right, WILLIAMS performed with the BOSTON CHAMBER ENSEMBLE, BROOKLINE SYMPHONY, AMERICAN REPERTORY THEATER, NEW ENGLAND BRASS BAND and with former FRANK ZAPPA guitarist MIKE KENEALLY. In 2017, WILLIAMS created the MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS FOUNDATION's MUSIC (AND ARTS) EDUCATION DISTRICT SUPPORT SERVICES, a consulting service that utilizes data and teacher voices leading to systemic change by removing barriers in order for all interested students to have access to quality, sequential and sustainable music and arts education.

Said MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS FOUNDATION Chairman SCOTT HOLTZMAN, “MHOF has been so fortunate to have FELICE MANCINI as our visionary leader for the last 25 years and to have her onboard to ensure a smooth and successful transition. FELICE has been instrumental in molding MHOF into the most admired music education foundation throughout the country. Our entire Board joins me in saying that we feel that TRICIA has proven she is exceptionally qualified to take on the challenge of leading MHOF at a critical time in the evolution of music and the arts in our public schools."

Said MANCINI, “I was born into music, and it propelled me into the most fulfilling and meaningful work of my life leading the MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS FOUNDATION. I thank my parents for excellent genes, and the drive to bring music education to new generations of dreamers and players. I said yes to this opportunity 25 years ago, and it’s the best decision I ever made. The foundation is in talented and capable hands going forward. I’m grateful.”

Added WILLIAMS, “As my two children say, the FOUNDATION is my third child. It is where my passion lies, and it is a dream come true to step into the role as its next leader as well as an honor to build upon FELICE’s tremendous success. It may be my 24th anniversary at the FOUNDATION, but the vision is clear and fresh, we are just getting started.”

