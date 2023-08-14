Most Added

Kudos to COJO MUSIC/WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist CODY JOHNSON and his WMN promotion team for landing the most added single at Country radio this week with "The Painter." The song launches with 73 MEDIABASE stations on board, and debuts on the chart at #46. It's the biggest add day of JOHNSON's career so far.

Written by BENJY DAVIS, KAT HIGGINS and RYAN LARKINS, and produced by TRENT WILLMON, "The Painter" is the first single off a new JOHNSON album due out later this year.

While "The Painter" was the only new song going for adds this week, MORGAN WALLEN's "Thinkin' Bout Me" picked up 10 new stations, making it the week's second most added single. With this week's haul, that song now has 50 stations on board, and climbs 41-35 on the chart.

