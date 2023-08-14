AIM Premium Adds

MR. MASTER's AIM PREMIUM has announced renewal agreements representing more than 700 stations nationwide.

Eight out of the top 10 billing radio groups use the software, with newly extended partnerships including AUDACY, SUMMITMEDIA, FOREVER MEDIA, RESULTS RADIO, ILIAD MEDIA MARKET and NRG MEDIA. AIM PREMIUM is also used by iHEARTMEDIA, CUMULUS MEDIA, HUBBARD BROADCASTING, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP, COX MEDIA GROUP, TOWNSQUARE and SALEM MEDIA GROUP.

In 2022, MR. MASTER processed nearly 12.8 million spots for the aforementioned partners. In addition to these noteworthy renewals, MR. MASTER's new partnership with SALEM MEDIA GROUP includes 101 stations across 30 markets.

MR. MASTER CEO STU JACOBS commented, “We’re so grateful to work with some of the largest radio groups and networks in the industry. We’re looking forward to deepening our relationship with our renewal clients and showing how much AIM PREMIUM can make a difference in the workflow of our new clients.

“Our clients and the industry’s largest advertisers trust us to process their spots. We are rewarding that trust by continuing to innovate and by streamlining the compliance process even further.”

« see more Net News