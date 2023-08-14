Ade Patton

OAK VIEW GROUP has appointed ADE PATTON Chief Financial Officer, directing and overseeing the global financial and accounting activities of the firm, based in DENVER and reporting to OVG Chairman/CEO TIM LEIWEKE.

Said LEIWEKE, “I'm pleased that ADE will be joining OVG as our new Chief Financial Officer. He is a seasoned financial executive who has helped lead world-class companies, and I look forward to having him on our team to help guide OVG’s continued strategic and sustainable growth at scale.”

Added PATTON, “I am both proud and excited to join OAK VIEW GROUP. We truly have an opportunity to transform the sports, live entertainment, and hospitality industries globally, and I am eager to join the world-class management team that TIM and IRVING AZOFF have assembled.”

PATTON most recently was Chief Financial Officer of HBO MAX/Global DTC at WARNERBROS DISCOVERY and previously in investment management roles at MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC and CITADEL LLC. PATTON earned a Juris Doctorate from HARVARD LAW SCHOOL, an MBA from HARVARD BUSINESS CHOOL, and received his bachelor’s degree from the UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA.

