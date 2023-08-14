Updated Site Tomorrow

It’s with a very heavy heart that ALL ACCESS comes to the end of the road of what we’ve built and presented for nearly 28 years, the full ALLACCESS.COM site.

TOMORROW we turn the page and present a modified/abbreviated version of ALLACCESS.COM without NET NEWS, but with strong, key features and services like:

***ALL ACCESS DOWLOADS – which will continue!

ALL ACCESS DOWNLOADS: Stream, watch the videos and securely download all of the latest hit songs in your favorite genres:

Alternative

Contemporary Christian

Country

Dance

Hot/Modern/AC

Rock

Top 40/Mainstream

Top 40/Rhythmic

Triple A/Non-Comm

Urban/R&BIf you are new to ALL ACCESS DOWNLOADS and want to schedule an ALL ACCESS DOWNLOADS NOTIFICATION, click here.

And all the following ALL ACCESS services and features will remain available to you:

***JOBS/SITUATIONS WANTED -- Will be open for business

-- Will be open for business ***MEDIABASE AIRPLAY CHARTS -- Keeping track of the hits

-- Keeping track of the hits ***CHARTMETRIC -- The most important artist social media info available

-- The most important artist social media info available ***INDUSTRY DIRECTORY – Where to find who you need to find, right now

– Where to find who you need to find, right now ***NIELSEN AUDIO RATINGS – The radio industry’s currency

– The radio industry’s currency ***VIDEO – The hottest new videos in all major formats

– The hottest new videos in all major formats ***COLUMNS – The latest Power Player and 10 Questions interviews and more

ALL ACCESS Pres./Publisher JOEL DENVER said, “I can’t find the words to express my deepest thanks to you, our readers, clients, partners, columnists and the ALL ACCESS TEAM for a wonderful run of success. That winning streak has come to an end due to changes in the industry that have set up headwinds that can’t be managed without significant changes.

“As we all move forward, we are proud of our accomplishments and remain bullish on radio, the music industry and the many allied support industries that work with radio and music.

“Our ALL ACCESS team are the best of the best! Here’s where you can learn more about them on the ALL ACCESS TEAM PAGE. Please take a moment to click here to contact them, and drop a note to our TEAM and keep them in mind for future opportunities. I will remain in place along with a few of the ALL ACCESS TEAM to keep things humming along. Always feel free to reach out to me at jdenver@allaccess.com.”

DENVER added, “Again, my most sincere appreciation to our current team, our readers, clients and partners and of course everyone who ever worked at ALL ACCESS for all that you have contributed to its success. GOD bless everyone.”

