Teaming Up

PROMOSUITE and SOCAST have teamed to integrate PROMOSUITE MAIL and SOCAST's Content Management Solution (CMS). PROMOSUITE MAIL will be offered by SOCAST to client stations looking to add an email system to SOCAST's digital offerings.

SOCAST DIGITAL Founder/COO SANDY HURST said, "This is a big step forward. Our radio partners are looking for streamlined platforms that eliminate duplication of efforts. Working with our partners at PROMOSUITE in providing this integrated, premium email solution will go a long way toward ensuring our radio stations maximize their digital growth."

PROMOSUITE CEO ROCCO MACRI commented, "At PROMOSUITE we are continually looking for ways to improve productivity, workflow, and opportunities for collaboration across all departments. SOCAST shares our passion for the radio industry, and we’re excited to see them incorporate our technology into their state-of-the-art email solution."

HURST added, "To top things off, thanks to our friends at PROMOSUITE we are going to be able to offer SOCAST MAIL powered by PROMOSUITE for one, flat monthly fee. The generic email companies charge variable rates that penalize stations for successfully increasing their database size. Now, our clients will be able to send an unlimited # of emails to an unlimited # of recipients for one low cash fee (or barter if the radio stations meet the requirements)."

For more information, reach out Sari@socastdigital.com.

« see more Net News