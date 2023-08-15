Sold

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP LICENSES, LLC is selling AC WJBR (MIX 99.5)/WILMINGTON, DE to VCY AMERICA, INC. for $5 million. The purchase gives the WISCONSIN-based religion station operator VCY a signal that reaches a substantial portion of the PHILADELPHIA radio market.

In other filings with the FCC, HODGES MEDIA, LLC is selling Sports WKGN-A-W289CU (FOX SPORTS RADIO KNOXVILLE)/KNOXVILLE, TN to MH2 MEDIA LLC for $450,000 ($200,000 for the license, $250,000 for the tower) plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

LA PROMESA FOUNDATION is selling Oldies WYBT-A/BLOUNTSTOWN , FL to JAMES A. WYNN's WYBT, LLC for $70,000 in a promissory note plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

ANNISTON SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH is selling Religion WRHP/ANNISTON, AL to ELIJAH RADIO, INC.

PEDERSON BROADCASTING is buying out the MARVIN Principals, its limited partners in BORDER BROADCASTING, licensee of Country KKWQ (KQ92)/WARROAD, MN and Classic Rock KRWB-A-K275BB/ROSEAU, MN for $72,000 and then selling 100% of its voting interest to DAN DEMOLEE for $6,500 and its 6% of its non-voting interest to the limited partners for $18,000.

CHRISTIAN HERITAGE BROADCASTING, INC. is selling K253AB/ABERDEEN, SD to PRAIRIE WINDS BROADCASTING, INC. for $44,000 plus an LMA before closing.

And WESTERN EDUCATIONAL ALLIANCE INC. is transferring low power FM KJOI-LP/BIOLA, CA to WINDOW OF HEAVEN MINISTRY NETWORK for $10.

In addition, 5 HOUR ENERGY founder MANOJ BHARGAVA has purchased 5.15% of CUMULUS MEDIA stock and $60 million of the debt of AUDACY. BHARGAVA has been on a media buying spree of late, buying majority ownership of THE ARENA GROUP (SPORTS ILLUSTRATED, PARADE, MEN'S JOURNAL, THE STREET, and others), two small TV networks, the SHOPHQ cable shopping network, and other properties.

