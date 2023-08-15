Set for November 1st

AUDACY Country WKIS (KISS COUNTRY 99.9)/MIAMI has set NOVEMBER 1st for its annual "Stars and Strings" concert at the SEMINOLE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO in HOLLYWOOD, FL. This year's lineup includes JORDAN DAVIS, HARDY, BRIAN KELLEY, ASHLEY McBRYDE, COLE SWINDELL and HAILEY WHITTERS.

AUDACY Sr. VP/Programming and Music Initiatives MICHAEL MARTIN said, "'Stars and Strings' is the premier Country event, and we are thrilled for it to return to SEMINOLE HARD ROCK in HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA. Bringing electrifying experiences to our audiences is at the heart of our organization. We look forward to another star-studded show featuring some of the biggest names in Country music."

"Stars and Strings" supports "I'm Listening," AUDACY's mental health initiative, and the WOUNDED WARRIOR PROJECT. Tickets go on sale FRIDAY (8/18) at 10a (ET). A pre-sale begins TOMORROW (8/16) at 10a (ET). Ticket info here

