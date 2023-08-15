Grammy U Changes

The RECORDING ACADEMY's GRAMMY U membership program, which has been a gateway into the music business for college students, is no longer requiring college enrollment in its applications guidelines. This expands eligibility for all persons aged 18-29 actively seeking a career in music.

RECORDING ACADEMY CEO HARVEY MASON JR said, "For many years, GRAMMY U has invested in the development of emerging young music creators and professionals by providing resources and a supportive ecosystem committed to helping them thrive in the music industry. With this expansion, GRAMMY U is ensuring that membership will be more inclusive and accessible for the next generation of music creators and professionals, no matter their career path."

You can get more information about GRAMMY U and how to apply, at www.grammyu.com.

