Harvey (Photo: Tanya Macks)

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) and Country songwriters THE WARREN BROTHERS have joined forces to sign JET HARVEY to a worldwide publishing agreement. HARVEY is a co-writer on BAILEY ZIMMERMAN’s “Rock and A Hard Place,” which topped the MEDIABASE Country chart for two weeks in APRIL.

The MEMPHIS native moved to NASHVILLE and started playing at festivals and in bars with his band, JET BLACK AND THE CADILLACS, while simultaneously running his own insurance agency out of FRANKLIN, TN, where he lives with his family.

In 2021, HARVEY, the front man and main co-writer for his band, decided to pivot his career and write for others. “It just dawned on me that songwriting was a ‘standalone’ opportunity,” he said. “Songwriting was always a ‘part’ of what I did as a performer. Not ‘THE’ thing I do.” The decision came after he landed his first cut with ZIMMERMAN, and he’s been sharpening his skills as a songwriter ever since.

