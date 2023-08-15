Barr

FLORIDA VIRTUAL SCHOOL Digital Marketing Mgr. KAYLEE BARR is returning to COX MEDIA GROUP as Digital Media Director for the company’s ORLANDO radio cluster. BARR worked at COX’s ABC affiliate, WFTV/ORLANDO, as an intern in 2016.

"I'm thrilled to return to CMG ORLANDO Radio," said BARR. "The team is truly the best of the best, and I'm excited to serve our clients alongside them."

DOS ASHLEY WILLIAMS added, “I couldn’t be more excited about KAYLEE returning to our team. Her digital acumen and experience will increase the value and results we deliver for our clients. Additionally, she’s a servant leader who cares deeply, making her the perfect fit for our team."

« see more Net News