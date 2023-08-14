On Sale August 21st

REPUBLIC NASHVILLE's SHANIA TWAIN is returning to the LAS VEGAS strip with her third residency, "SHANIA TWAIN: COME ONE OVER - THE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY – ALL THE HITS!," opening at BAKKT THEATER at PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT & CASINO on FRIDAY, MAY 10th, 2024. The run follows her "STILL THE ONE" residency, which ran from 2012-2104 at THE COLOSSEUM at CAESAR'S PALACE, and the "LET'S GO" shows (2019-2022) at PLANET HOLLYWOOD's ZAPPOS THEATER.

TWAIN said of her return, “Performing in VEGAS is a huge honor and I love this theatre. The audience can expect all the hits with a few fan favorites from the new album in there too. I am in a celebratory mood, and there is nowhere better to party than VEGAS, so I hope you all join me!”

Tickets for 24 performances go on sale MONDAY, AUGUST 21st at 10a (PT). Click here for the schedule of dates and more information.

