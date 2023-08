Howlett (Photo: J. Tyler Franklin / LPM)

Longtime KENTUCKY radio host and news anchor RICK HOWLETT died SATURDAY night at 62. He had been battling esophageal cancer since late 2022.

HOWLETT, most recently host of midday newscasts and the "IN CONVERSATION" talk show at LOUISVILLE PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WFPL/LOUISVILLE, joined LPM in 2001 and previously worked at several stations in the state, including KENTUCKY NEWS NETWORK, WHAS-A/LOUISVILLE, and WLAP-A/LEXINGTON. He hosted "IN CONVERSATION" since JANUARY 2019.

