Weaver

ALL ACCESS's SAM WEAVER has launched SAM WEAVER MEDIA.

WEAVER told All ACCESS, "SAM WEAVER MEDIA (SamweaverMedia.com) is a repurposed launch of what was formerly RadioCoach.biz. I am continuing with my radio talent coaching business as well as my strategic advisor position with several music industry decision makers.

“SAM WEAVER MEDIA is where I will continue with my COACHES CORNER column and 10 QUESTIONS feature. I’ve also been asked if there will be a news component attached to SAM WEAVER MEDIA. And the answer is, stay tuned.

“I still have a passion for working with air talent, Operation Managers, Program Directors, and I've also been advising Social Influencers at various career levels. The fun thing is that I'm working with everyone from beginners to industry veterans and in all Formats. The mission with my coaching, music industry ties, and lecturing opportunities is to "Clarity, Connect, Influence, Teach."

To contact Sam about his services, samweaver@samweavermedia.com or (972) 672-4812.

« see more Net News