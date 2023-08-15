2023 Winners Announced

The fifth annual CHARLIE DANIELS PATRIOT AWARDS DINNER is set for SEPTEMBER 13th at NASHVILLE's CITY WINERY. LEE GREENWOOD, TOOTSIE'S ORCHID LOUNGE Entertainment Director JOHN TAYLOR, OPERATION SONG founders BOB REGAN and DON GOODMAN, and HUNT BROTHERS PIZZA are this year's CHARLIE DANIELS Patriot Award winners.

The evening will include performances from Country stars CHRIS YOUNG and DARRYL WORLEY, both previous Patriot Award winners. YOUNG and TUNEIN's STORME WARREN will host. All proceeds from the evening will benefit the late DANIES' veterans non-profit, THE CHARLIE DANIELS JOURNEY HOME PROJECT.

"This is a very special time of the year for THE CHARLIE DANIELS JOURNEY HOME PROJECT," says co-founder and DANIELS' longtime manager, DAVID CORLEW. "It’s a time to join our community as we recognize those who have gone above and beyond in supporting the return, rehabilitation, and the reintegration of our returning veterans. It is an ongoing mission, and we believe it to be and honor and obligation as Americans to help our vets."

