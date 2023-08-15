-
Lil Uzi Vert Adds Seven New Dates To The 'Pink Tape Tour'
by Pete Jones
August 15, 2023 at 9:22 AM (PT)
Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist LIL UZI VERT has added seven new dates to his "PINK TAPE TOUR". The LIVE NATION-produced 24-date tour now includes newly added second shows in ATLANTA, BOSTON, CINCINNATI, CHICAGO, DALLAS, HOUSTON plus a new stop added in DETROIT.
The "PINK TAPE TOUR" is the PHILADELPHIA native's first headlining tour since the 2018 "ENDLESS SUMMER TOUR."