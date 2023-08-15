Dates Added

Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist LIL UZI VERT has added seven new dates to his "PINK TAPE TOUR". The LIVE NATION-produced 24-date tour now includes newly added second shows in ATLANTA, BOSTON, CINCINNATI, CHICAGO, DALLAS, HOUSTON plus a new stop added in DETROIT.

The "PINK TAPE TOUR" is the PHILADELPHIA native's first headlining tour since the 2018 "ENDLESS SUMMER TOUR."

