Abbey

After 14 years with the company, STU-COMM Triple A WNRN/CHARLOTTESVILLE-RICHMOND, V’s TAD ABBEY departed the station in MAY. ABBEY shared in a statement “I wish the station nothing but the greatest success.” During his tenure ABBEY served as APD, News Director and afternoon host. He received multiple awards from the VIRGINIA ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS. ABBEY is seeking new opportunities and can be reached at tadizadj@gmail.com

