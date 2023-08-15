-
SuiteRadio Offers Free Labor Day Weekend Content
by Jeff Lynn
August 15, 2023 at 9:38 AM (PT)
As it typically does for holiday weekends, SUITERADIO is offering programming for the upcoming LABOR DAY weekend. Plug-and-play content is available for Country, Pop, AC, Classic Hits and Rock stations. The content is inventory and commitment-free.
The personality lineup includes TODD NEWTON and MARIA TODD, OUTLAW DAVE, DAN GALLO and ROWDY YATES.
Contact SUITERADIO's JIM JONES here.