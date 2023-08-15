Labor Day Programming Offered

As it typically does for holiday weekends, SUITERADIO is offering programming for the upcoming LABOR DAY weekend. Plug-and-play content is available for Country, Pop, AC, Classic Hits and Rock stations. The content is inventory and commitment-free.

The personality lineup includes TODD NEWTON and MARIA TODD, OUTLAW DAVE, DAN GALLO and ROWDY YATES.

Contact SUITERADIO's JIM JONES here.

