OCEANIC TRADEWINDS/UNITED STATIONS' nationally syndicated BROADWAY AND FRIENDS will offer an expansion of the weekday show with a four-hour weekend program. The announcement comes fresh off three months of solid ratings on its flagship affiliate, AUDACY Country WDSY (Y108)/PITTSBURGH.

OCEANIC TRADEWINDS Pres. GARY BERNSTEIN said, "PITTSBURGH is proof positive that the funniest program will always yield the biggest results in all demographics. Boasting #1 18-34, up 221%, and top 5 25-54, up 76%, and up 103% 18-49 , it was appropriate to add more programming for our affiliate base of 35-plus stations, plus give new stations an opportunity to test out our brand of funny on the weekends before adding it daily in morning or afternoon drive, or any other needy daypart."

Host JERRY BROADWAY added, “We are having a blast on the radio every single day, and we’re excited to expand the options we offer affiliates with the weekend show. We are determined to raise the bar on fun and funny, and with T. WALL, MITCH [ENGLISH], and BECCA [WALLS] around , that’s not as hard as it sounds! We are loving PITTSBURGH, and I’m personally counting down the minutes to finally getting to see my beloved STEELERS play at home!"

