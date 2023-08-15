Cancelled Dates Rescheduled

LIVE NATIION has rescheduled most of the AUGUST 2023 dates of MADONNA's THE CELEBRATION TOUR that were cancelled due to her her hospitalization for a “serious bacterial infection" (NET NEWS 6/28).

Here's what the new schedule looks like:

Original Date New Date

AUGUST 23, 2023 JANUARY 22, 2024

AUGUST 24, 2023 JANUARY 23, 2024

AUGUST 26, 2023 JANUARY 29, 2024

AUGUST 27, 2023 *Cancelled

Tickets for the original dates are valid for their respective rescheduled dates and do not need to be exchanged. Tickets for the cancelled date will be automatically refunded to the original purchaser.

THE CELEBRATION TOUR will officially kick off with four sold out shows in LONDON this OCTOBER, followed by shows across BELGIUM, DENMARK, SWEDEN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL, FRANCE, GERMANY, ITALY, and the NETHERLANDS throughout the remainder of 2023. The North American leg will begin on DECEMBER 13th in BROOKLYN at BARCLAYS CENTER.





« see more Net News