Nixon and Waters

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP TODAY (8/15) announced the appointment of two team members in NASHVILLE. BROOKE NIXON has been promoted to Dir./Streaming for the label group. She most recently was Southeast Dir./Promotion Marketing for the company's THE VALORY MUSIC CO. imprint. CHRIS WATERS joins VALORY, succeeding NIXON in the Southeast region.

VALORY Pres. GEORGE BRINER said, "It’s an honor to work with BROOKE NIXON and see her growth over the years, and I’m excited for her next chapter as she steps into the streaming world. We’re also fortunate to have a veteran promo assassin like CHRIS WATERS jump right in so we do not miss a step in delivering the hits to Country radio."

NIXON joined BMLG in 2015 as Promotion Coordinator for DOT RECORDS before moving to the VALORY imprint in 2016. WATERS was most recently Dir./Promotions for GARTH BROOK's now defunct PEARL RECORDS promotion team. He also had previous stops at SHOW DOG NASHVILLE, WARNER MUSIC GROUP, SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT, and CUMULUS Country WSM-F (95.5 NASH ICON)/NASHVILLE.

