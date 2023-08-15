New Morning Team & Regional PD

Current LOTUS COMMUNICATIONS Hot AC KPLZ (STAR 101.5)/SEATTLE APD CURT KRUSE and Promotions & Marketing Director JEN PIRAK have been named as the new morning team, replacing MOUG & ANGIE who announced they were parting ways with KPLZ yesterday (NET NEWS 8/14).

KRUSE had been on middays, and PIRAK in evenings on KPLZ.

LOTUS COMMUNICATIONS also promoted JEFF CONNELL to REGIONAL PD.

CONNELL said, “Not only are CURT & JEN well-known to our audience (and the entire PUGET SOUND region), but they are also close friends and colleagues who have worked side-by-side for years. They bring unique perspectives and life experiences anchored with the awareness that they have been part of our community for decades. CURT & JEN’s love and passion for STAR 101.5 has been evident throughout the years as they have each been part of extremely successful eras of mornings on this station.”





Kruse

Pirak

Connell





