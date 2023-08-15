Travis Tribute November 15th (Photo: Robert Trachtenberg)

On WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 15th, the TEXAS TRUST CU THEATRE in GRAND PRAIRIE, TX will host "A TEXAS Heroes & Friends Tribute to RANDY TRAVIS - 1 Night, 1 Place, 1 Time." This follows the previously reported tribute show bearing the same name, scheduled for OCTOBER 24th in HUNTSVILLE, AL (NET NEWS 8/2).

The lineup for the TEXAS show will be announced soon, and promises to be filled with artists specifically from or greatly associated with the state. As with the HUNTSVILLE show, TRAVIS' "Heroes and Friends" will perform many of his 23 #1 songs, and portion of the proceeds from the evening will be donated to the RANDY TRAVIS FOUNDATION. The foundation is focused on stroke and aphasia awareness, and supporting music education in schools.

Tickets will go on sale FRIDAY (8/18) at 10a (CT) at the TEXAS TRUST CU THEATRE box office, as well as AXS.com and RandyTravis.com.

