Early bird registration for COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) 2024 will open on AUGUST 29th for one day only. Those wishing to attend will get the early bird rate of $599. After AUGUST 29th, the registration rate will increase to $699. NEW FACES OF COUNTRY MUSIC SHOWCASE tickets are sold separately for $100 per ticket, and are limited.

Attendees will experience CRS 2024 in NASHVILLE from FEBRUARY 28th to MARCH 1st, and can expect more than 20 educational panels, the annual "Digital Music Summit," a high-profile artist interview, networking breakfasts with peers, and the annual CRS Honors.

Entertainment will include daily label-sponsored luncheons, the annual "Acoustic Alley" songwriters show, pop-up showcase performances, the "AMAZON 'Country Heat' Showcase," a star-studded "Paddle Royale" ping-pong tournament, and BBR MUSIC GROUP/BMG's "Bell Bottom Country" show.

CRS/COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS Executive Dir. RJ CURTIS commented, “We believe CRS is an absolute must if you make your living in any sector of the Country music industry. The CRS staff, board, and agenda team are planning an impactful and inspirational CRS 2024, because we realize it’s our responsibility to bring attendees to an annual event combining education, professional development and personal connections, while immersed in the music we’re all dedicated to. Please take advantage of the reduced early bird rate, and join us next FEBRUARY!"

