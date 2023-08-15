Gregg

Veteran music industry executive COURTNEY GREGG is launching the NASHVILLE-based BLUE SKY ARTIST MANAGEMENT. GREGG previously was Pres. at CARNIVAL MUSIC, where she collaborated with acts including ELI YOUNG BAND, HAILEY WHITTERS, BRENT COBB, AUBRIE SELLERS, JEDD HUGHES and ADAM HOOD, as well as songwriters SCOOTER CARUSOE, NATALIE HEMBY, MARK IRWIN, BRUCE ROBISON, GRETCHEN PETERS, TROY JONES and DON SCHLITZ.

GREGG also handled A&R duties for producer FRANK LIDDELL, contributing to the success of projects by MIRANDA LAMBERT, LEE ANN WOMACK, DAVID NAIL, KELLIE PICKLER, and more. She also directed CARNIVAL's sync efforts, securing placements in multiple films and television shows.

Prior to CARNIVAL, GREGG's career included stops at ZOMBA MUSIC, BILLBOARD magazine and ASCAP. She also co-produced events including the AMERICANA MUSIC AWARDS show at NASHVILLE's RYMAN AUDITORIUM and the NASHVILLE AIMP AWARDS.

BLUE SKY ARTIST MANAGEMENT's roster includes GAELIC STORM, DAVID COOK, JOHN BAUMANN, JOSHUA HEDLEY, TYLER REESE TRITT, GRANVILLE AUTOMATIC and THE GATLIN BROTHERS.

Additional BLUE SKY staff includes Management Coord. KELSEY FITZGERALD, who had previous career stops at IV QUARTER MANAGEMENT, BONFIRE MUSIC GROUP, FOUNDATIONS ARTIST MANAGEMENT, GIRLIE ACTION MEDIA & MANAGEMENT, PIANOS NYC and PRIMARY WAVE ENTERTAINMENT.

Also new to the company is Social Media and Tour Promotions Coord. COREY PIPER, who holds a graduate degree from OHIO UNIVERSITY with a focus on International Business and Marketing.

