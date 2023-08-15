Alyssa Castiglia & JHart (Photo: Cameron Driskill)

Artist, songwriter and producer JHART is partnering with UNITED MASTERS for the distribution of his EP, "The Wishing, The Wanting, The Longing," set for release on OCTOBER 27th. The first single, “If There Really Is A God,” is now available on all digital outlets.

As a songwriter, JHART has spent most of his years co-writing songs for some of the biggest names in the music business (JUSTIN BIEBER, JASON DERULO, RITA ORA, LITTLE MIX, CHARLIE PUTH, KEITH URBAN, CAMILA CABELLO, USHER, TLC, among many others). But now, after a period of his own personal growth (in which he started living proudly as a gay man), he is ready to step into the limelight on his own terms.

Said JHART, “I’m happy to be working with such a forward-thinking company, that empowers artists like myself to take their destiny into their own hands. I’ve been a fan of STEVE STOUTE for a minute and I knew this was the right fit."

Added UNITED MASTERS Director Of A&R/A&R Research ALYSSA CASTIGLIA, "I'm honored to be bringing JHART into the UNITED MASTERS ecosystem and to be a part of such an impactful, tasteful, and stunning project. I have always admired JHART's vocal and songwriting talents, and he took it to a new level complete with jaw-dropping fashion, visuals, and well-crafted songs."

The U.K.-born JHART moved to the U.S. with his family at 11, going to high school in ATLANTA, where he met TLC's T-BOZ. Years later, HART would co-write TLC's single, "Way Back," bringing it all full circle given TLC was his first concert after arriving in Atlanta.

Soon after, he began a 12-month internship with super-producer POLOW DA DON. After working for POLOW and VIA production duo ROCK CITY (CIARA, MILEY CYRUS), JHART signed his first publishing deal and headed to L.A. During that time period he also met producer D'MILE and cultivated a bond that would later be the driving force behind becoming a solo artist.

« back to Net News