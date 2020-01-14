If your career is important to you, then you should make the CAREER section on ALL ACCESS your job to read weekly. Inside the section, you'll find:

• Coaches Corner: Check out this weekly column about fortifying air talent and programming from All Access Urban/UAC Editor and noted radio programmer and consultant SAM WEAVER.

• Consultant Tips: Some of the top consultants in the business blog weekly about music, marketing and more. Get free insight from the folks who make their living selling this info.

• Talent Pool: Dive into the TALENT POOL with ERICKSON MEDIA CONSULTANTS Pres. DOUG ERICKSON. It's a great read, with special emphasis on non-musical content and information services, all "between the songs" content.

