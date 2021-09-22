19-year-old AUSTRALIAN SYCCO has released her new single "My Ways" on FUTURE CLASSIC. It reflects the experiences of living through the precariousness of 2020, all its stops and starts, lockdowns and breakdowns; in a way that those of us who lived through it (that is to say, all of us) can connect with: "Sit down, sleep now / Breathe in, breathe out." Will it help you escape the reality of the last year?

Find out on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

