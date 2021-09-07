British punk-rock band VILE ASSEMBLY has released a new 2021 version of “Division Of Labour.” The lifelong friends, based in LIVERPOOL said, "The song is a rage against an unequal, unethical political system which is forcing a worldwide revolution. It was inspired by how much corporate profits and the huge salaries directors and shareholders take from companies, whilst honest working people keep these companies afloat, while suffering from low wages and inhumane working conditions. It’s time for the masses to fight back.”

Check out the new single in today’s PASSPORT APPROVED.

